J&K: 5 Nominated MLAs Sparks Row Ahead Of J&K Election Results; NC Slams BJP

It's a crucial day for Jammu and Kashmir. The NC-Congress alliance is strong in Kashmir, while the BJP dominates in Jammu. It will be decided today who will be crowned the winner. However, controversy has already arisen before the counting day. On October 8, a new chapter will begin with the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. These are the first assembly elections in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and also the first since the abrogation of Article 370. With a record high voter turnout, every political party is anxious about the results.

As the final stage of vote counting approaches, a major controversy has emerged over the Lieutenant Governor's administration's proposal to nominate five members to the assembly before the swearing-in of the new government. These nominated members will have the right to vote, including in any vote of confidence, raising concerns among political leaders.

For the first time in the political history of Jammu and Kashmir, nominated members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will play a key role in government formation after a decade-long gap. A recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act allows the nomination of five members – two representing Kashmiri displaced persons (one male and one female) and one from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) community – who will have full legislative powers equivalent to those of elected representatives.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the BJP's move, stating that hearts are won through love, not force.

Farooq Abdullah said, "Let him nominate all 90 members. Will he run the state? You don't win the hearts of people by threats or force. You win hearts with love, by creating the right conditions. I am certain he has failed, totally failed."

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra also strongly criticized the BJP's intentions, accusing the party of undermining democracy in the region.

Karra said, "What the BJP is doing is very unfortunate. It is unconstitutional and undemocratic. They are disregarding the people's mandate. This is a nefarious conspiracy, planned long before the elections, aimed at overturning the people's decision. The Constitution of India allows the President to nominate members to the Rajya Sabha based on cabinet representation, but this is different. Here, the LG can nominate people of his own choice. I fail to understand how the LG has these powers when even the President does not have them. This is nothing but pre-poll rigging."

Awami Ittehad Party leader Engineer Rashid also called the decision undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Engineer Rashid said, "I believe this is undesirable, undemocratic, and unconstitutional. What is the point of electing people through votes? If there were an upper house, nominations would be different. If Modi ji claims that after the abrogation there is one nation, one country, and one symbol, then why impose a different rule for Jammu and Kashmir by nominating five MLAs? This does not happen in any other state."

Most exit polls show the National Conference and Congress alliance securing the most seats in the Union Territory, with the BJP not far behind. The primary contest is between the National Conference alliance and the BJP.

The Valley has voted predominantly for the regional party, while Jammu has once again supported the BJP. Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah has stated that it will not be easy for any political party to govern, as much has changed in the last decade.

On the other hand, the PDP has indicated a willingness to support the Congress-National Conference alliance, a move welcomed by both parties.

Farooq Abdullah said, "Whichever government comes to power faces a great challenge. The state has endured terrible tragedies in the past ten years. It will not be easy to restore normalcy. It will be a nightmare for any government to bring the state back on track. People are in jail for speaking the truth; the truth must prevail, and lies must be eradicated. We want a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir united. The BJP thrives on hatred. I am grateful to Mehbooba for her decision to support the formation of a government. She has made the right choice."

Political tension is running high in Jammu and Kashmir. All political parties are anxious. Prominent leaders such as Omar Abdullah, Iltija Mufti, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tariq Hamid Karra, Engineer Rashid, Khurshid Sheikh, Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari, and other candidates from Kashmir will likely spend a sleepless night. From Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, all eyes will be on the election results.