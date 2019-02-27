5 summer scholarships helping students have productive vacations

Come summer vacations and students from all academic levels take off from their academic schedules to find peace in leisure activities. While some students rekindle their hobbies, there are obviously some students who wish to make their summers as productive as possible. For higher education students, summer breaks are the peak times when they gun it for their competitive exam preparations. But if you’re a student who can’t handle the thought of being glued to the PlayStation for a month, or for that matter a student who can’t bust heads with others in some jam-packed coaching class; perhaps an exposure to the hidden world of fellowship programs could make your summer vacations just the kind of pleasurable and productive abodes you need.

Elite institutions of the nation and some other organisations provide exclusive programs during summers every year. These Summer Scholarship Initiatives provide students with a chance to make productive use of their time and be rewarded for the same. Such fellowship and scholarship programs range from social work initiatives to experimental study tours (even international trips!). Some institutions go ahead and even compensate the participants for their enthusiasm towards these programs. So, if your idea of celebrating a summer aligns even remotely with adaptive learning and unconventional studies, these five scholarships and fellowships might give just the right consolation for going ahead and leaving those old-school vacations plans.

FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2019

Highlight: The coding getaway for programming enthusiasts

FOSSEE (Free and Open Source Software in Education) an MHRD initiative, is providing summer fellowship to students passionate about learning to code for FOSS tools like Python, Drupal, Blender, Koha, Synfig etc. The fellowship provides an opportunity for like minded enthusiasts to learn and develop their skills while being provided exclusive exposure of the institution’s training facilities

Eligibility: Interested students at Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. levels from engineering sciences, arts, commerce streams etc. can apply for this fellowship

Awards: Exposure and access to campus facilities for training, and institutional assistance for internships, jobs and higher studies.

Application Process: Online applications are accepted

Last date of application: 12 March 2019

IITM Summer Fellowship Programme 2019

Highlight: A mini-summer project that pays as well

IIT, Madras is conducting a resident summer fellowship where students in their final year of pre-final years of graduation and first year postgraduate students can undertake a summer min-project for research in applied and actuarial sciences, along with humanities and management studies. Students will get institutional exposure and other award benefits if selected for this program.

Eligibility: Final Year undergraduates (engineering) and final/pre-final year undergraduates of integrated M.E./M.Tech programs or 1st year ME/M.Tech/M.Sc./M.A, MBA students may submit their applications for this fellowship.

Awards: A fellowship stipend of ₹6000 per month and fellowship certificates

Application process: Online applications

Last Date of Application: 28 February 2019

SAGE Fellowship 2019

Highlight: Soul satisfaction, summer vacation, perks; all in one!

Leo & Mike Co. is providing a 10 week fellowship to teaching professionals who wish to explore and develop skills in teaching and education. The fellowship program includes a chance to attend rigorous pedagogy and delivery training with stipends to learn and implement teaching skills.

Eligibility: Applicants between 17 to 65 years of age, interested in learning modern teaching skills and hone pedagogy qualities may apply for this fellowship. Working and non-working professionals who accept the training program location of Hyderabad for 10 weeks, are welcome to apply.

Awards: Selected fellows will be provided ₹60,000 stipend for the 10 weeks program

Application Process: Online applications to be submitted with C.V.

Last date of application: 28 February 2019

Project Oriented Biology Education (POBE) 2019 and Project Oriented Chemistry Education (POCE) 2019

Highlight: Summer pleasure and additional qualification

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research is inviting applications from the 1st-year B.Sc. students from any science stream for this summer program. A Diploma in Biology or Chemistry will be awarded respectively upon the successful completion of three summer programs of 6-8 weeks.

Eligibility: 1st-year students of B.Sc. programme from any science stream can apply for this summer project.

Awards: INR 10,000 p.m. will be given as fellowship amount. Applicants who complete POBE or POCE programme with outstanding performance will be eligible for admission to the MS-PhD programme of the Centre subject to satisfactory performance in the interview.

Application process: Offline applications via post

Last date of application: March 08, 2019

So, instead of waiting for the college or school to start back again, you can now opt for these scholarships and make your vacations exciting and rewarding. Good Luck!