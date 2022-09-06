NewsIndia
BJP MLA ARVIND GIRI DEATH

Lakhimpur Kheri BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Arvind Giri was traveling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • BJP MLA Arvind Giri was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly seat
  • Giri died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the BJP MLA

Lakhimpur Kheri BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Lakhimpur Kheri BJP MLA Arvind Giri died of a heart attack in a moving vehicle on Tuesday. Giri was a five-term MLA from the Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to sources, Giri died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA. "The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri Ji is unfortunate.

My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti."

