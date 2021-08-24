हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

5 years after registry, Noida plot owners await possession

The Noida Authority said the residential plots in the sector fall under the category of 5 per cent compensation to farmers against the acquired farm lands.

5 years after registry, Noida plot owners await possession

Noida: A group of plot owners in Noida on Tuesday alleged that they have not got possession of their property even five years after registry of their land and warned of protest against the local authority over the inordinate delay. Their plots fall in the Sector 145 area of the Noida Authority where the local residents' welfare association (RWA) has threatened to protest on August 29.

Responding to the claims, the Noida Authority said the residential plots in the sector fall under the category of 5 per cent compensation to farmers against the acquired farm lands.

"In view of the development works not being completed in the sector, the alottees have been given an interest-free two-year time period extension for completing construction work of their homes from the date of completion of road work in the sector, which is June 16, 2022," the authority said in a statement.

However, the plot owners claimed the authority's response was an "eyewash", saying the "extension" was "laughable" since no plot has been given to them in the first place.

"How can a house be constructed without having the actual plot in our possession. The fee or penalty is illegitimate," said Atul Choudhary, a plot allottee in the sector.

"There's no publicly announced, committed timeline for the sector's development as well," he added.

The plot owners said they have urged the authority on a number of occasions in the last few years and listed their grievances as a group as well as in their individual capacities.

They said they have planned a protest on August 29 in order to highlight their woes, a demonstration that would come close on the heels of the Supreme Court criticising the working of the authority.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida plot ownersNoida RWANoida latest newsNoida authorityUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Aam Aadmi Party to launch mega campaign from September 1 to 30 to make MCD free of garbage and corruption: Gopal Rai

Must Watch

PT2M36S

China hints it may provide financial aid to Taliban controlled Afghanistan