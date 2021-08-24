5 years after registry, Noida plot owners await possession

Noida: A group of plot owners in Noida on Tuesday alleged that they have not got possession of their property even five years after registry of their land and warned of protest against the local authority over the inordinate delay. Their plots fall in the Sector 145 area of the Noida Authority where the local residents' welfare association (RWA) has threatened to protest on August 29.

Responding to the claims, the Noida Authority said the residential plots in the sector fall under the category of 5 per cent compensation to farmers against the acquired farm lands.

"In view of the development works not being completed in the sector, the alottees have been given an interest-free two-year time period extension for completing construction work of their homes from the date of completion of road work in the sector, which is June 16, 2022," the authority said in a statement.

However, the plot owners claimed the authority's response was an "eyewash", saying the "extension" was "laughable" since no plot has been given to them in the first place.

"How can a house be constructed without having the actual plot in our possession. The fee or penalty is illegitimate," said Atul Choudhary, a plot allottee in the sector.

"There's no publicly announced, committed timeline for the sector's development as well," he added.

The plot owners said they have urged the authority on a number of occasions in the last few years and listed their grievances as a group as well as in their individual capacities.

They said they have planned a protest on August 29 in order to highlight their woes, a demonstration that would come close on the heels of the Supreme Court criticising the working of the authority.

