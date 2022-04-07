50% army officers may retire in just 5 years under Centre's new proposed recruitment model, details here

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry may introduce a new recruitment model in the Indian Army that will allow the government to recruit soldiers for shorter periods of three and five years. If implemented, this would mean around 50% of army soldiers would retire within five years.

The tenure revision is a part of the newly proposed ‘Tour of Duty’ recruitment model, which was first floated in 2020.

The proposal, which as per media reports is likely to get a nod from the government, will give will to aspirants to serve the nation as officers and/or other ranks. Initially, the number of vacancies would be around 100 which could be increased later.

To sum it up, aspirants will get an opportunity to serve in the army as officers and/or other ranks for shorter periods as well.

However, this arrangement will not be military conscription like in some countries like Israel.

What is the ‘Tour of Duty’ recruitment model?

According to a News18 report, the present draft of the recruitment model suggests that all the soldiers will eventually be recruited into the army under this programme. Around 25% of them would serve in the Army for three years while 25% of troops would serve for five years.

Similarly, the remaining 50% would continue to serve in the Army for the full term till they reach their retirement age, the report quoting sources adds.

It is said that the ‘Tour of Duty’ recruitment model has been conceptualised to address the shortages of personnel, including officers. This model will also help youngsters experience a disciplined military life without having to join the forces for the rest of their lives.

Will these officers get retirement benefits?

According to media reports, the proposed draft says that 50% of soldiers who would be released at the end of three and five years will be included in the National Pension Scheme and be given certain medical benefits, applicable to Armed Forces veterans, for a fixed period.

Salary

The salary of an army officer recruited under ‘Tour of Duty will be around 80,000 to 90,000 per month.

