50 days of Modi 2.0: Government committed towards men in uniform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has often displayed its commitment towards the welfare of the men in uniform who dedicate their lives for the security of the nation. Even during the first tenure in office, the BJP-led NDA government had shown its commitment by announcing One Rank One Pension (OROP) for ex-servicemen.

In the second term in office, the first decision of the government was also dedicated to those who protect the country – the defence and security personnel.

Prime Minister Modi-led government approved major changes in the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund. As part of the decision, the rates of scholarship were increased in a substantial manner.

In the most significant step in this regard, the ambit of the scholarship scheme was extended to the children of state police officials who were martyred during terror or Naxal attacks.

Apart from this, the government also approved the proposal to grant organised cadre status to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers. The move makes personnel of five primary CAPFs or paramilitary forces eligible for several benefits, including This makes them eligible for several benefits, including Non-Functional Financial Upgradation.

The move benefits thousands of serving officers and many others who have retired since 2006.

The forces that come under the ambit are Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As part of the proposal, the officers will now get better deputation chances as they will be eligible to get empanelled under the central staffing scheme. They will also get enhanced facilities of transportation, house rent allowance, travelling and dearness allowance.