50,000 more farmers on 1200 tractors carrying enough food head to Delhi to join agitation against farm laws

NEW DELHI: As part of their plan to intensify their agitation against the agri laws, a convoy of 1,200 tractors from several districts of Punjab carrying almost 50,000 farmers and food that can last for six months, has left for the national capital.

Speaking to Zee News, the head of the Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Satnam Singh Pannu said that the farmers are heading to New Delhi with an intention to 'die'. "Modi government should decide how to kill us as we will not leave our land under any circumstances," he said.

He said that farmers from Ferozepur, Fazilka, Abohar Faridkot and Moga have left for New Delhi and are carrying ration that can last upto six months.

The farmers' protest at several interstate borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued for the 16th day on Friday (December 11) as their leaders strategised for the proposed intensification of their agitation across the country. Tens of thousands of more protesters from Punjab and Haryana were set to join them on the Singhu border by December 12 evening.

Meanwhile, farmers rallying on the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border said that they would hold dharnas at toll plazas and also submit memorandums to district authorities across the country.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who along with his supporters are rallying at Ghazipur border, told IANS: "On December 12, we will protest at the toll plazas across the country."

The protest would be against the central government and the corporates.

"On December 14, all District Magistrates across the country will be handed over memorandums by our supporters to be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek repeal of the three new farm laws," he added.

He asserted that the protesting farmers would also hold `Kisan Kranti March` at 11 am daily to lodge their protests till the Centre did not agree to their demands.

Banners and posters regarding various farmers` issues would be put up at the Ghazipur border to make the public aware of the matter.

