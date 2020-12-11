LIVE: Farmers continue strike for 16th day, threaten to block railway tracks if farm laws not repealed

New Delhi: As the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi continues for the fifteenth day, the farmers said now they will intensify their protests and sit on rail tracks and stage sit-in protests at DC offices across the country. The farmers have rejected the government's proposal and have been demanding a rollback of the controversial farm bills.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers to consider Center's proposal. He insisted that the government is ready for further discussions. "We're ready to talk on our offer too.... No law can be entirely defective. Government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers," he said.

While, the Delhi Police filed the case against the agitating farmers at Alipur police station on December 7, for not following social distancing under Pandemic Act and other sections.

