LIVE: Farmers continue strike for 16th day, threaten to block railway tracks if farm laws not repealed

11 December 2020, 08:39 AM
The ongoing protests by farmers against the three contentious farm laws are likely to intensify next week as farmers have announced a nationwide stir on December 14. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past few weeks demanding withdrawal of the farm laws.
11 December 2020, 08:29 AM
A DCP & an Additional DCP, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi police confirms