LIVE: Farmers continue strike for 16th day, threaten to block railway tracks if farm laws not repealed

As the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi continues for the fifteenth day, the farmers said now they will intensify their protests and sit on rail tracks and stage sit-in protests at DC offices across the country. The farmers have rejected the government's proposal and have been demanding a rollback of the controversial farm bills. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 11, 2020 - 08:39
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers to consider Center's proposal. He insisted that the government is ready for further discussions. "We're ready to talk on our offer too.... No law can be entirely defective. Government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers," he said.

While, the Delhi Police filed the case against the agitating farmers at Alipur police station on December 7, for not following social distancing under Pandemic Act and other sections. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on farmers' protest:

11 December 2020, 08:39 AM

The ongoing protests by farmers against the three contentious farm laws are likely to intensify next week as farmers have announced a nationwide stir on December 14. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past few weeks demanding withdrawal of the farm laws.

11 December 2020, 08:29 AM

A DCP & an Additional DCP, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi police confirms

 

