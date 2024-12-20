The Income Tax Department has been in full action mode for the last three days and has been conducting raids in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. In its raids, the IT Department is targeting the residences and business locations of prominent traders. This crackdown has caused panic among the business community, with many attempting to hide their black money.

Amid these raids, the Income Tax Department received information about certain traders planning to dispose of gold and cash. It was reported that a car was being used for this purpose. Acting on this tip-off, the Income Tax team launched a raid at 2 AM in the Mandora jungle area of Ratibad. There, they discovered an abandoned car.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News did a detailed analysis of what the IT Department discovered during raids and how massive the recoveries were.

Watch Full Episode Here

Upon searching the vehicle, the team found 52 kilograms of gold and cash worth 10 crore rupees. The value of the seized gold is estimated to be around 40 crore 47 lakh rupees.

The car in which the gold and cash were found reportedly belongs to Chetan Gaur, a friend of Saurabh Sharma, whose residence had been raided by the Lokayukta team the previous day. Additionally, 1.7 crore rupees were recovered from Chetan Gaur’s house.

Currently, a joint team of the Income Tax Department and the police is investigating whose gold and money it is and where it was being transported.

IT Raids In MP

Madhya Pradesh police and Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crores and Rs 9.86 crores in cash from an abandoned car in the state capital, Bhopal, on Thursday late at night, a police official said on Friday.

The case was parked abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur Road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station limits in the state capital. On getting the information, the police reached the spot, seized the amount, and an investigation into the matter was underway, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla, told ANI, "On Thursday night, we received information that there is an abandoned car near Mendori-Kushalpur road under Ratibad police station limits. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found that there were around seven or eight bags inside the car. It was suspected that due to the raid action of IT and other departments in the last few days, someone might have left its property there."

Later, the police informed the Income Tax Department about the matter, following which the officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle, and took out the bags kept inside the car, the officer said.