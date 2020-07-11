हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
55-hour-long lockdown begins in Uttar Pradesh, only essential services allowed

Lucknow: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state is currently under a strict lockdown as per the state governments order. The state entered lockdown from 10 pm on Friday (July 10, 2020)  and will remain in place till 5 am on Monday.

The Yogi Adityanath government, however, described it as an imposition of curbs on certain activities to keep the spread of virus under check. 

Only essential services will be allowed during the 55-hour lockdown and all government and private offices, shops for non-essential items, malls and restaurants, will be shut. Buses and other public transport services are also restricted for this period. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh so far had more than 32,000 cases of coronavirus, of which more than 20,000 patients have recovered, 845 patients have died.

