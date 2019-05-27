55% MLAs in Andhra Pradesh have criminal cases against them: ADR report

The analysis of the affidavits of 174 out of 175 MLAs, in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections by Andhra Pradesh Election Watch (APEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that 55% MLAs in new Andhra Pradesh Assembly have declared criminal cases against them. A total of 55 (32%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among major parties, 86 (57%) out of 150 MLAs analysed from YSRCP, 9 (39%) out of 23 MLAs analysed from TDP, and 1 (100%) MLA from Janasena Party, have declared criminal cases against them.

Among major parties, 50 (33%) MLAs of YSRCP, 4 (17%) from TDP, and 1 from Janasena Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The ADR report said that six MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) etc. against themselves.

YSRCP MLA namely Ramakrishna Reddy Pinnelli has declared case related to murder and 10 MLAs have declared cases related to Attempt to murder against themselves. A total of seven MLAs have declared cases related to kidnapping against themselves and 8 MLAs have declared convicted cases against themselves.

The self-sworn affidavits of 174 of the 175 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly were analysed by APEW and ADR.