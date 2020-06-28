57-year-old police officer dies of coronavirus COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, an ASI of Whitefield police station in Bengaluru died on Friday (June 26) night due to the deadly virus. The police officers was found collapsed in the bathroom and declared brought dead to the hospital.

DCP White Field said in a press statement that swabs taken from the dead body of ASI have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ASI was 57 years of age and is survived by his wife and daughter. According to DCP, the ASI was at his home when it happened and he had no known comorbidities.

The DCP also said that all staff at the police station who are above the age of 55 years are doing work from home since June 10. Since Saturday, all persons above the age of 45 and having co-morbidities are also being sent for WFH. "We are ensuring safety of those personnel who are more at risk and susceptible," the DCP said.

India on Sunday (June 28, 2020) recorded more than 19,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time taking the total tally to 5.28 lakh. The highest single-day spike was recorded for the fifth consecutive day increasing the coronavirus infections by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths. The data showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.