5th Global Sustainability Conclave To Be Held From November 18

The 5th Global Sustainability Conclave, an international event addressing global challenges related to sustainability, will take place in New Delhi on November 18-19, 2024. The event is organized by the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (MSMECCII) in collaboration with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the World GREXPO Foundation. This conclave aims to unite global leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and experts from diverse fields.

The theme for this year's event is centered around 'Waste to Wealth' and 'Make for World', aligning with government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Startup India'. With the participation of over 640 speakers from India and overseas, the conclave will cover a wide range of critical topics including decarbonization, plastic recycling, green energy, ESG, CSR, and sustainable practices for industry and community development.

One of the event's highlights is the Greentech Exhibitions, featuring 76 stalls where entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators will showcase their products and solutions aimed at fostering a more sustainable future. This time, the inaugural Business Excellence Awards will be given recognizing outstanding contributions across 25 different sectors.