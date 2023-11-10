5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Antony Blinken Meets EAM S Jaishankar In Delhi

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.

Welcoming the top US official, EAM Jaishankar said, "We had a very successful G20 Summit in September, and I do want to thank you, the US government and President Biden on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, because I think without the strong support which the US gave us, I don't think we would have got the consensus and the outcomes that we did..."

Jaishanra added, "...This visit (of Secretary Blinken) has a particular significance because we need to follow up on PM Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit. This is a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, so we take a broader view of what we are doing. As QUAD members, we will discuss the Indo-Pacific and finally, we will look at the global regional issues and what is happening in West Asia and Middle-East as it is a big concern right now. I look forward to discussing it and other issues with you."

In his turn, Blinken said, "It is always wonderful to be here in India. We are building a remarkable year of engagement...We have not only the strongest bilateral partnership we've ever had, but also a regional one, and indeed, a global one that was further evidenced by India's leadership for the G20 this year. We have a lot to do, including with our defence colleagues. I think it's further evidence of our resolute focus for the United States on the Indo-Pacific, our region for the future, the future is actually now, and we're building it together with India..."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier said Blinken's visit will give a further boost to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. "A warm welcome to U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The visit will give a further boost to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!," Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. He was received by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. Following his India visit, Austin will be travelling to Korea, and Indonesia as well. This will be his ninth visit to the Indo-Pacific.

Austin was also given a guard of honour as a mark of respect for visiting US Secretary of Defence. "Wheels up at @Andrews_JBA en route to India, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia," the Defence Secretary posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"My 9th visit to the Indo-Pacific comes as the US, along with our allies and partners, continue to make historic progress toward a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

The US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, while speaking on Blinken's visit to India, said, "India is a country that we have a deep partnership with. He (Blinken) will be going for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue along with Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin. So I expect, of course, that deepening this security cooperation in partnership, will be, one of the many topics that are discussed."

"It was something that was obviously raised during Prime Minister Modi's state visit earlier this year. And I know the secretary looks forward to being there and in engaging directly, with his counterparts on this. But I will let the trip take place before we talk more about it," he added.

5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: What To Expect?

The dialogue will provide a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, addressing critical bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments unfolding in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his discussion, Blinken and Defence Secretary Austin are expected to encompass a wide spectrum of issues, including strengthening bilateral relations, addressing global concerns, and promoting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India and the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence representing the United States. The discussions centre on common issues of concern between the two countries.