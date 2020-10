Dhar: Six farm labourers were killed and 20 people were injured after their van was hit by a speeding tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday (October 6, 2020). The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place at Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Chiklya Fata which comes under Tirla police station.

As per reports, the speedy tanker hit the stationary van from behind while the driver was changing the punctured tire.

(Further details awaited)