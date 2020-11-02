हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

6 dead, nine injured after van hits vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

6 dead, nine injured after van hits vehicle in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bahraich
Representational Image

BAHRAICH: Six people were killed and nine others injured when a van carrying them was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Payagpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The incident took place on Sunday (November 1) when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, TN Dubey, said the van was carrying 16 people. Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the administration officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured," an official spokesman said in Lucknow. 

