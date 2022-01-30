हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iraq

6 Islamic State militants killed in Iraq airstrike

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on an IS position in the Udheim area in the northern part of Diyala province.

6 Islamic State militants killed in Iraq airstrike

Baghdad: Six militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group were killed on Saturday, including an IS local leader, in an airstrike in Iraq`s eastern province of Diyala, a security source has said.

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on an IS position in the Udheim area in the northern part of Diyala province, Xinhua news agency quoted Colonel Ehab Mohammed from the Iraqi army as saying.

The airstrike killed six IS militants, including a local IS leader, Mohammed said.

The provinces that the IS militants had previously controlled have witnessed their intense activities during the past months, despite repeated military operations to hunt them down.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IraqIslamic stateISAirstrikeTerrorism
Next
Story

Watch: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's surprise check at govt offices

Must Watch

PT27M7S

Zee News Opinion Poll: Whose victory on your seat, know Janta Ka Mood?