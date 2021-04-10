6 OGWs of Lashkar-e-Toiba arrested in Sopore Municipal Councilors attack case

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to bust a Lashkar-e-Toiba network, believed to be behind the attack on Municipal Councillors and Police in north Kashmir's Sopore. At least six Lashkar terror associates have been arrested by the police.

In a statement, the police claimed that Sopore Police busted the network involved in a terrorist attack on March 29, by apprehending the OGW's and seizing the bike used in the attack. On March 29th, after the killing of two Municipal councillors and police personnel, multiple 'Cordon and Search Operations' were launched by the Sopore Police along with other security forces at suspected locations Dangepora, Brath Kalan, Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town, Batpora.

Police picked up various suspects for questioning during which one suspect, an Over Ground Worker (OGW), identified as Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora, revealed that terrorist named Mudasir Pandith aka Maaz along with a foreign terrorist named aka Asrar before the terrorist attack had stayed at his residence from March 25-28 and had planned the entire terrorist attack.

Furthermore, during the questioning, the name of another suspect, Junaid Ahmad Shusha of Model Town, Sopore, came to the fore. He disclosed that he came into contact with Mudasir Pandith aka Maaz in November 2020 at the residence of his cousin Umair Ashiq in Model Town, Sopore. Mudasir Pandith aka Maaz along with his two foreign terrorists aka Ahmad and aka Abu Sariya stayed for the night on the instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.

Junaid Ahmad Shusha and Umair Ashiq were convinced by Mudasir Pandith to work for Lashkar and they were introduced to Sajid Ali, the PoK handler of Lashkar. Upon Imran's disclosure, Umair Ashiq and Sayeed Imran were picked up and confessed that both were working for proscribed outfit LeT and were providing logistical support to the banned organisation to strengthen their network in the main town of Sopore. They further revealed that they conducted the recce of Lone Complex Sopore on the directions of Maaz and Sajid.

Upon revelations of these suspects, another hardcore OGW Shakir Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Batpora was apprehended, who then revealed that he is a cousin of militant Mudasir Pandith. Bhat told interrogators that prior to him taking the militancy rank, they were working together as a mechanic in a local workshop in Sopore and he had been in touch with him since then.

He told that he used to ferry Mudasir and his associates from Sopore to other places (Wagoora,Nowpora Kerri Baramulla ,Sahipora,Pandithpora,Tulwari Handwara ,Hajin Bandipora).

To execute the terrorists' actions, which Mudasir Pandith along with his foreign associates, had hatched on the directions of the main handler from across the border Sajid Ali, Maaz activated his OGW network, including Junaid Shusha, Umair Ashiq and Syed Imran. As per his directions, Umair recceed the site and shared his feedback.

On March 28, on some pretext, Ashiq Pandith also came to the complex for recce. In the late evening, Shakir along with his friend Feroz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Batpora Sopore, went to Dangerpora to bring Mudasir Pandith and his foreign terrorist to Batpora and stayed at the residence of Feroz Ahmad Bhat for the night. From their stay at Feroz's home, they again communicated with other OGW's about conducting physical recce.

He directed Junaid Ahmad Shusha and Syed Imran of Model Town Sopore to remain present near the Municipal office the next day (March 29). The next day Shakir took Mudasir Pandith and foreign Asrar on his bike following interior roads, in order to avoid security checkpoints. They reached the place of the occurrence where his other associates were waiting for them as per their prior (last night ) directions.

Before entering the complex, terrorist Mudasir Pandith asked the duo (Junaid and Imran) to go inside and get the latest information regarding the presence of police personnel and counsellors.

On March 29, at 12.48 hrs, terrorists went inside the complex and indiscriminately opened fire upon police personal and counsellors, resulting on spot death of counsellors Riyaz Ahamd Pir and SPO Shafat Ahmad and seriously injuring counsellor Shamus Din Pir who later succumbed to his injuries.

They then boarded Shakir's bike and escaped into Syedpora Orchards using interior roads. Sopore Police along with the sister agencies are working tirelessly to nab or eliminate the dreaded terrorists, reads the statement.