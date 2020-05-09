हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

62 fresh coronavirus infections in CRPF, active cases 231

The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231.

62 fresh coronavirus infections in CRPF, active cases 231

New Delhi: The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said.

The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said.

Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection.

The fresh cases are from the 194th Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.
All the infected personnel have been placed in home quarantine at a facility in Bawana area, they said.

The 31st battalion of the force in Delhi has about 137 positive cases. All personnel are admitted at a quarantine facility in Mandoli area and undergoing treatment.

The CRPF also lost a 55-year-old official to coronavirus last month.

Tags:
CRPFCOVID-19CoronavirusDelhiRapid Action Force
Next
Story

Aligarh Muslim University to begin academic session 2020-21 in August
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M39S

Demonstration outside Press Club of India in support of Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary