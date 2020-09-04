हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sukhdev Dhaba

65 employees of famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal test COVID-19 positive

The dhaba will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols. "The patients who tested positive have been isolated. SDM and field teams have been instructed to implement containment measures," Sonipat DC said. 


File Photo

NEW DELHI: As many as 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal, some 50 kilometres from the national capital, have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Speaking to reporters, Sonipat DC SL Punia was quoted by ANI, "As per officials of the health department, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID-19 positive. 

The dhaba will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols. "The patients who tested positive have been isolated. SDM and field teams have been instructed to implement containment measures," SL Punia added. 

Set along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and beyond, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, is a favourite halt point for foodies and travellers. It is one of the eateries on the highway that see a heavy footfall each day, especially of people from Delhi-NCR.

According to IANS, another 10 employees of another prominent eatery at Murthal, Garam Dharam, owned by actor Dharmendra, have also tested positive for the virus. 

