68 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Raigad jail

Alibaug: At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added.

The district administration has also identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.

Meanwhile Raigad district has received 1318.09 millimetres of rainfall since June 1, which is 41.94 per cent of the yearly average rainfall, an official said on Tuesday.

In a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Tuesday, Tala got 239 mm of rainfall, followed by 204 mm in Murud, 197 mm in Mangaon and 123 mm in Alibag among others, while Mahad taluka received the lowest at 70 mm, he added.

On Monday, the district received heavy rainfall, with Murud getting 346 mm in a span of 24 hours, leaving Kharikwada, Nandgaon, Usroli, Borli, User and Aadad villages flooded, leading to the evacuation of 500 people from these areas to safer places, he said.

A man identified as Vijay Chavan died in Ekdara village after a minor bridge collapsed on Alibag-Murud road, while one Aditya Kadam fell into Chambhar Khind valley, bordering Mahad and Mangaon talukas, and died en route to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, the official informed.

