7 dead as car collides with bus in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: As many as seven persons died on Friday after their car collided with a roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The accident claimed the lives of two women, three men, and two children while a one-year-old child is admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred near the bridge at Khamariya Ghat on Bareilly-Pilibhit road in Uttar Pradesh. As per Zee Media sources, the travelling party consisting of eight people was returning from Purnagiri's darshan when their car got stuck in a pile of mud along the side of the road. As the driver attempted to pull the car out of the mud, it slid and plummeted into a Tanakpur Depot bus coming from the other side.

The accident led to chaos on the road and the injured people were shifted to the district hospital.

Among the casualties, there was 28-year old Rajiv, his 22-year-old wife Savita and their daughter Bhakti, aged one. Haridesh (25), his wife Pallavi (23) and their three-year-old daughter Aradhya also lost their lives in the accident. Along with them, 28-year-old Rishant also died. His son, one-year-old Utkarsh was the lone survivor of the accident

A case has been registered in the incident. The driver of the bus fled the accident spot and a search has been launched to nab him.

According to reports, around four months ago, another car had slid off after getting stuck in the mud pile and had landed into a deep hole. All five people in the car were burnt to death in the incident.

Despite increasing incidents of accidents due to the mud pile, the district administration has failed to take any adequate measure.