7 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, 6 youths stopped from joining ranks

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday (May 27) arrested at least seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist associates Awantipora area and prevented six youths from the Valley from joining militant ranks.

"In multiple raids, Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF180 BN/CRPF 130 BN apprehended six youths," the police said in a statement. As per the police statement, the apprehended youths were planning to join militant ranks. The arrested youth were motivated and indoctrinated by the militant associates and militant to join the militant ranks.

Police statement further reads, "Youth developed contact with active terrorists in the area and was lured into joining the militancy ranks. The arrested youths were motivated by Pakistan based self style militant commanders to join militancy and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area," read the police statement.

Acting on specific inputs, Awantipora Police, along with security forces busted militant module and arrested seven militant associates of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The arrested militant Associates are involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms/ammunition and other kind of support to militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas, police said.

The arrested militant associates were in touch with Pakistan-based self-styled commanders through different social media platforms. Police also recovered incriminating material from their possession.

An FIR - 51/2021 has been registered at the TRal police station under relevant sections of law.

