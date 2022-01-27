हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

7 women arrested in Delhi's Shahdara sexual assault case

 The Delhi police have arrested seven women while two minors were apprehended in the alleged sexual assault case of a 20-year-old in Delhi’s Shahdra.

7 women arrested in Delhi&#039;s Shahdara sexual assault case

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday (January 27) have arrested seven women while two minors were apprehended in the alleged sexual assault case of a 20-year-old in Delhi’s Shahdra, ANI reported quoting DCP Shahdara.

The police also confirmed the sexual assault on the victim due to personal enmity. The victim has been sent for medical examination and counselling.

“An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim,” ANI quoted the DCP as saying.

The police further informed that they received intel yesterday that some women abducted a woman, thrashed and threatened her.

Later, raids were conducted based on the inputs and some accused, who were the victim’s neighbours in the past, were nabbed.

Yesterday, we received info that some women have abducted a woman, thrashed and threatened her. We rescued the victim from the accused's house; counselling and medical of the victim was conducted. We've arrested 4 accused yesterday and apprehended an accused today:

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The woman was at her husband's home in Anand Vihar when the accused who lived near her mother's place in Kasturba Nagar abducted her describing the incident as the result of personal enmity.

Preliminary investigations indicate the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

"The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family is now blaming the victim. They have alleged that it was because of her he took the extreme step. To extract revenge from her, they allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police officer said.

Condemning the attack on the woman, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was really shameful.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiSexual assualtShahdara sexual assaultDCP ShahdaraDelhi sexual assualt
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu relaxes Covid-19 curbs; schools to reopen from Feb 1, no night curfew from tomorrow

Must Watch

PT54M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Hamid Ansari defaming the country?