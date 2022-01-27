7 women arrested in Delhi's Shahdara sexual assault case

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday (January 27) have arrested seven women while two minors were apprehended in the alleged sexual assault case of a 20-year-old in Delhi’s Shahdra, ANI reported quoting DCP Shahdara.

The police also confirmed the sexual assault on the victim due to personal enmity. The victim has been sent for medical examination and counselling.

“An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim,” ANI quoted the DCP as saying.

The police further informed that they received intel yesterday that some women abducted a woman, thrashed and threatened her.

Later, raids were conducted based on the inputs and some accused, who were the victim’s neighbours in the past, were nabbed.

Yesterday, we received info that some women have abducted a woman, thrashed and threatened her. We rescued the victim from the accused's house; counselling and medical of the victim was conducted. We've arrested 4 accused yesterday and apprehended an accused today:

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The woman was at her husband's home in Anand Vihar when the accused who lived near her mother's place in Kasturba Nagar abducted her describing the incident as the result of personal enmity.

Preliminary investigations indicate the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

"The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family is now blaming the victim. They have alleged that it was because of her he took the extreme step. To extract revenge from her, they allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police officer said.

Condemning the attack on the woman, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was really shameful.

