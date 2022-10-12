NewsIndia
MUMBAI

74-year-old man, severely injured after FREAK lift accident, dies in Mumbai hospital

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Patil, a resident of the Borivali area of Mumbai.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • A 74-year-old man was injured in an elevator accident
  • He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday
  • He was a resident of a housing colony in Borivali

Mumbai: A 74-year-old man injured in an elevator accident in a housing colony in Borivali succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The man was under treatment at a local hospital as he breathed his last there.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Patil, a resident of the Borivali area of Mumbai. Patil was injured in a lift accident in his residential area on October 2.

According to the information received from Kasturba Marg police, Patil entered the lift on the first floor, the door of the lift suddenly closed and started going down and suddenly hit the ground.

"We have registered a case under Accident Death Report (ADR) and were investigating to find out if there was any negligence," said a senior police officer of Kasturba police station.

Patil suffered injuries on his hand, chest, and shoulder after which he was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital by a security guard posted outside the lobby of Tuljai Society on Carter Road No. 4, Borivali.

He was later shifted to Nair hospital due to his deteriorating health where he died.

