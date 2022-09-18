NewsIndia
Mumbai teacher gets stuck between moving lift doors in Malad school, dies

The incident took place on Friday by St. Mary's English High School in Malad, a North Mumbai suburb, in Chincholi Bunder.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old teacher died after she got stuck in a school lift in Mumbai. According to several media reports, a teacher, age 26, passed away after becoming locked in a school lift. 

The deceased, Jenel Fernandes was waiting on the sixth floor to get to the staff room on the second floor at around 1 pm, said police. As soon as she entered the lift, the doors closed on her, said Mumbai police on Sunday.

“When she entered the lift, the doors closed on her and the lift started moving, and she was stuck," Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11 told NDTV.

The school staff immediately rushed to help her and she was dragged out but was severely injured.

“During the primary investigation, we have registered an accidental death report. Should there be any foul play, we will act accordingly,” Vishal Thakur added. 

