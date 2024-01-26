NEW DELHI: India braces itself for the momentous platinum jubilee celebrations of Republic Day on Friday, (January 26), promising an enthralling display of military prowess and cultural heritage at the grand 'Kartavya Path' in the capital.

President Leads Grand Festivities

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in commemorating the Amrit Kaal journey, marking 75 years post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, honouring the country's independence.

Dominating Themes

Rich cultural diversity, 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess, and the burgeoning Nari Shakti will take centre stage in the 90-minute parade, graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

Historic All-Women Contingents

A groundbreaking moment unfolds with the debut of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path, symbolizing Nari Shakti. Women pilots soar during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, showcasing their power.

Empowering Women

Even the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will join the movement, with contingents exclusively comprising women personnel, setting a remarkable precedent.

Cultural Extravaganza

Over 100 women artists kick off the ceremony with soul-stirring melodies, setting the stage for a vibrant parade reflecting the unity in diversity of the nation.

Inclusive Participation

Around 13,000 special guests partake in the festivities, fostering Jan Bhagidari and inclusivity, aligning with the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.

Grand Ceremonial

The parade, led by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, will showcase the nation's defence forces with captivating displays and marches, epitomizing unity and strength.

Honouring Fallen Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay the homage at the National War Memorial, leading the nation in honouring the sacrifices of the fallen heroes, before witnessing the parade at Kartavya Path.

Historic Renditions

President Murmu and President Macron will grace the occasion, escorted by the prestigious President's Bodyguard, marking the Regiment's 250th year of service.

Cultural Symphony

A mesmerizing blend of 30 folk dance styles and contemporary performances in 'Vande Bharatam' celebrates women's accomplishments, echoing the message of unity.

Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread'

'Ministry of Culture' will showcase presents 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread', a tribute to India's timeless saree, alongside diverse tableaux reflecting progress and unity.

Empowering Grassroots

Government beneficiaries and achievers from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are honoured, symbolizing grassroots empowerment and inclusivity in the nation's fabric.

Unprecedented Security

Over 8,000 security personnel, coupled with advanced surveillance measures, ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Republic Day, echoing the spirit of unity and progress.