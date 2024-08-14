Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777838
NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024

77th or 78th Independence Day? Here’s All You Need To Know Amid Celebration Fervour

Independence Day 2024: In the lead-up to Independence Day, the government is launching the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

77th or 78th Independence Day? Here’s All You Need To Know Amid Celebration Fervour Independence day 2024

Independence Day 2024: India is all set to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, 2024, but do you know if this marks the 77th or the 78th Independence Day? This year, the nation will celebrate its 78th Independence Day. The theme ‘Viksit Bharat’ aligns with the government’s vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking a full year of freedom. Hence, by 2024, India will have completed 77 years of independence, leading some to refer to it as the 77th anniversary. As the nation prepares for this significant event, the excitement among its Indian population, both at home and abroad, is truly remarkable.

However, considering 1947 as the starting point, August 15, 2024, actually marks the 78th observance of this historic day. Therefore, it is accurate to state that India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day in 2024, representing 77 completed years of independence since 1947. This distinction clarifies both the passage of years and the number of Independence Days observed since the country’s liberation.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign 

As Independence Day approaches, the government is organizing the annual “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He encouraged every Indian household to display the national flag. On August 15, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 am, where he will reflect on the country’s achievements, outline future goals, and pay tribute to the freedom fighters. His address will be followed by a grand parade, highlighting India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological advancements.

When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address at 7:30 am. This event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms, including X, via the @PIB_India and PMO Twitter handles.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!