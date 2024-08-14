77th or 78th Independence Day? Here’s All You Need To Know Amid Celebration Fervour

Independence Day 2024: India is all set to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, 2024, but do you know if this marks the 77th or the 78th Independence Day? This year, the nation will celebrate its 78th Independence Day. The theme ‘Viksit Bharat’ aligns with the government’s vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking a full year of freedom. Hence, by 2024, India will have completed 77 years of independence, leading some to refer to it as the 77th anniversary. As the nation prepares for this significant event, the excitement among its Indian population, both at home and abroad, is truly remarkable.

However, considering 1947 as the starting point, August 15, 2024, actually marks the 78th observance of this historic day. Therefore, it is accurate to state that India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day in 2024, representing 77 completed years of independence since 1947. This distinction clarifies both the passage of years and the number of Independence Days observed since the country’s liberation.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

As Independence Day approaches, the government is organizing the annual “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He encouraged every Indian household to display the national flag. On August 15, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 am, where he will reflect on the country’s achievements, outline future goals, and pay tribute to the freedom fighters. His address will be followed by a grand parade, highlighting India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological advancements.

When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address at 7:30 am. This event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms, including X, via the @PIB_India and PMO Twitter handles.