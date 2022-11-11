7Senses Astaxanthin campaigns against Stress and Fatigue proving to be India’s Best Antioxidant.

One of the leading causes of lifestyle disorders and cardiovascular disease is stress-induced fatigue. Stress though is an important part of life, when gone unchecked leads to chaos and health disorders.

To keep a healthy check on Stress, Bryogen Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, which has been in the industry for 12 years, introduces India’s best antioxidant, 7Senses Astaxanthin, which contains xanthophyll carotenoids and can combat stress 6000 times more effectively than Vitamin C.

7Senses Astaxanthin is an antioxidant that helps reduce fatigue and stress by scavenging free oxygen radicals, which are known to cause stress in humans. Astaxanthin has proven to be far more potent than any other natural source of carotenoids. It is

• 6000 times more potent than Vitamin C and

• 110 times more potent than Vitamin E.

• 560 times as effective as green tea extract

• 800 times stronger than Co-Enzyme Q10.

Because of Astaxanthin, stress reduction leads to numerous health benefits. This miracle drug is ready to bring peace to a hectic life. Including India’s best supplement 7Senses Astaxanthin in your regimen provides a plethora of health benefits.

Consuming Astaxanthin regularly has proven Health Benefits as follows:

1. Anti-aging and wrinkle treatments

7Senses Astaxanthin has been shown to help your skin retain moisture, giving it a youthful glow. Reduced oxidation aids in wrinkle reduction and skin tightening, giving it a natural glow. It is, in fact, the secret to glowing Korean skin. It imparts a Korean tone and softness to the skin. According to studies, Koreans consume more Astaxanthin through diet and supplements.

2. Boost Male Fertility

In men, astaxanthin has been shown to increase libido and sperm production. 7Senses Astaxanthin helps to reduce the risk of testicular and prostate gland cancer, which is a major factor in male sexual health.

3. Diabetes Management

Diabetes patients can benefit from astaxanthin as well. In a 2018 study, researchers discovered that Astaxanthin can help lower high blood pressure and improve sugar metabolism in type 2 diabetes patients.

4. Promotes Heart Health

Astaxanthin may aid in the prevention or reduction of cardiovascular disease. It reduces bad cholesterol. It controls blood lipids and improves blood flow and circulation, lowering oxidative stress in the blood and leading to a healthy heart.

5. Improves Immune system

7Senses Immune Enhancer Astaxanthin is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It enhances the immune system's functionality and ability to protect the body, as well as aiding in the suppression of overactive immune responses that cause unnecessary inflammation. It is an excellent immunomodulator and enhancer.

• Enhanced immune response

• Immune system booster and balancer

• Boosts antibody production

• Protects immune cells from oxidative stress.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)