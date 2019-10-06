8 dead as truck collides with taxi in Jhansi, CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Jhansi: As many eight people died and several others were grievously injured after a truck collided with a taxi in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Sunday.

The incident took place near Badwar village of Todi Fatehpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district when a truck rammed against the taxi on the road.

Eight people present in the taxi lost their lives in the incident and a few others got severely injured. District police reached the spot of the incident rushed the injured to a hospital.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was also announced for the treatment of the grievously injured.

The Chief Minister further directed the District Magistrate of Jhansi to provide all possible medical care to the injured.