trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704156
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

8 Former Indian Navy Personnel In Qatar Prison Can Now Hope To Serve Their Jail Term In India

Eight Indian nationals have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of alleged spying on a submarine programme. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

8 Former Indian Navy Personnel In Qatar Prison Can Now Hope To Serve Their Jail Term In India

A Qatar court has recently commuted the death sentence of 8 former Indian Navy Personnel serving their time in prison there. The decision came weeks after PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai in the first week of December. Now, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government will discuss the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members of the former Navy men.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the interests of Indians and their family members are the foremost concern for the government. Eight Indian nationals have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of alleged spying on a submarine programme. The retired naval personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges that have not yet been made public officially.

However, with the death sentence being reduced to prison term, India now has an opportunity to bring the jailed men back home to serve their prison sentence here. This may become possible due to a 2015 agreement signed between India and Qatar on the transfer of sentenced persons. The agreement allows citizens of India and Qatar who have been convicted and sentenced for criminal offences to serve their sentences in their home country. The agreement was signed by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to India in March 2015. However, the agreement does not include prisoners facing death sentences.

If this happens, the family members of the jailed ex-navy men would be relieved as they could meet them in prison and know about their well-being.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu