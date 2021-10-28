8 killed in Jammu and Kashmir road accident; PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Jammu: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured as a minibus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge on Thursday (October 28). The rescue operation is underway at the site of the accident, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri.

A tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest."

Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2021

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Expressing shock over the accident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities.

Singh said on Twitter, "Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided."

Meanwhile, Additional SP, Doda told ANI that the rescue operation is underway.

