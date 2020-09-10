हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

80 more special trains to ply from September 12, reservations from today; check complete list

Even as India battles to control the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways announced that 80 more special trains will start operating from September 12. The reservations for these trains will begin from September 10.

80 more special trains to ply from September 12, reservations from today; check complete list
File photo

New Delhi: Even as India battles to control the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways announced that 80 more special trains will start operating from September 12. The reservations for these trains will begin from September 10.

These 80 trains are being run in addition to the 230 trains that are already in operation. Railway board chairman VK Yadav said, "Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation." 

Yadav pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. Also, trains will operate whenever a state will demand for it like during examinations or any such purposes.

CHECK LIST HERE

Railways, IRCTC

According to the Railway Ministry, a new trend in train occupancy was observed due to which this step was taken. The migrant labors, who had left for their native places are returning for work.

Railways, IRCTC

The railways decided to run 80 special trains from September 12 so that the migrant laborers do not face any difficulty in reaching the city.

