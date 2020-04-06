हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida

80 motorists penalised, 7 vehicles seized in Noida for lockdown violation

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

ANI photo

Noida: Eighty motorists were fined and seven vehicles impounded on Monday across Noida and Greater Noida for defying curbs imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Five FIRs were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the day over violations of the lockdown restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, the police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

"Five FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violations. 459 vehicles were checked across 132 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 80 of them, while another seven were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Since the lockdown came into force, the district police has registered 522 FIRs and arrested 324 people in connection with various violations of the lockdown curbs till April 6, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures.

