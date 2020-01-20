82 percent students in JNU registered for winter semester

New Delhi: The JNU administration on Monday said that 82% of the total 8,500 enrolled students have cleared their hostel dues and registered for the winter semester. The data comes three days post the deadline for registration which was on January 17.

The administration is expecting more students to register in the coming days. The University is putting every effort to help the willing students in registering for the winter semester.

Earlier, on January 13 JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had claimed that more than 50 percent of students had paid their hostel dues and registered for the upcoming examination. He had further appealed to the students to complete the registration to avoid loss of one academic year.

On January 16, JNU had extended the last date of student registrations for the winter semester to January 17. The extension was announced for the third time since the original deadline of January 5. The dates were extended after the violent incident at the JNU campus.

As per the administration the academic activities are going on peacefully in the campus and the University is also gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day. This is the first time that the NCC cadets of the University will be participating in the Republic Day parade at the venue of flag hoisting.