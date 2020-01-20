हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JNU

82 percent students in JNU registered for winter semester

The JNU administration on Monday said that  82% of the total 8,500 enrolled students have cleared their hostel dues and registered for the winter semester. The data comes three days post the deadline for registration which was on January 17. 

82 percent students in JNU registered for winter semester

New Delhi: The JNU administration on Monday said that  82% of the total 8,500 enrolled students have cleared their hostel dues and registered for the winter semester. The data comes three days post the deadline for registration which was on January 17. 

The administration is expecting more students to register in the coming days. The University is putting every effort to help the willing students in registering for the winter semester. 

Earlier, on January 13 JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had claimed that more than 50 percent of students had paid their hostel dues and registered for the upcoming examination. He had further appealed to the students to complete the registration to avoid loss of one academic year.

Live TV

On January 16, JNU had extended the last date of student registrations for the winter semester to January 17. The extension was announced for the third time since the original deadline of January 5. The dates were extended after the violent incident at the JNU campus. 

As per the administration the academic activities are going on peacefully in the campus and the University is also gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day. This is the first time that the NCC cadets of the University will be participating in the Republic Day parade at the venue of flag hoisting.

Tags:
JNUVC Jagadesh KumarJNUSUJNU registration datesJNU winter semester
Next
Story

Telangana Urban Local Bodies elections 2020 campaign ends, voting on January 22, results on 24

Must Watch

PT22M47S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Delhi will surprise in 2020's first election?