85 Flights From Akash, Indigo, Air India And Vistara Receive Fresh Bomb Threats After Series Of Hoax Calls

Around 85 flights, including those of Akasa Air, Air India, Indigo, and Vistara, have received bomb threats in the past week. The threats have caused major disruptions, with over 260 Indian flights affected by social media posts, all of which were later confirmed as hoaxes. Among the impacted flights, Akasa Air alone saw 25 of its planes receive such threats, followed by 20 flights each of Air India, Indigo, and Vistara.

In light of these threats, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the growing issue, stating, “The ministry is looking for serious solutions to curb the menace,” as fake bomb threats continue to cause inconvenience to passengers and financial losses to airlines.

One of the recent hoaxes involved an Akasa Air flight from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru. A bomb threat was received before the flight's departure from Bhubaneswar airport. Authorities immediately swung into action, and the aircraft was thoroughly searched in line with the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP). After a thorough investigation, no explosives were found, and the flight was cleared for take-off.

Akasa Air confirmed that six of its flights affected by these threats on October 24, 2024, landed safely. A spokesperson for Akasa Air said, "Some of our flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities, and our teams on the ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort."

The repeated hoaxes have strained resources and caused delays, but authorities and airlines are working closely to ensure safety remains the top priority. All procedures laid out in the BTCP are being followed strictly, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee is reviewing each threat in detail.