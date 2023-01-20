88-year-old man in Punjab wins Rs 5 crore lottery, was buying tickets for over 35 years

New Delhi: After buying lottery tickets for over 35 years, an 88-year-old man's luck turned and he won Rs 5 crore in the lottery in Punjab. Mahant Dwaraka Dass of Punjab's Derabassi was buying lotteries for the past 35-40 years and finally, he got the ticket that had the winning prize. Mahant won the first prize in Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023.

After winning the 5 crore rupees in the lottery Mahant told ANI he is very happy and will distribute the prize money among his two sons and his 'Dera'. "I am feeling happy. I have been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my Dera," lottery winner Mahant Dwaraka Dass told ANI.

Talking to ANI Mahant's son Narender Kumar Sharma said his father gave money to his grandson to buy the lottery ticket and he won. We are happy he added.

I'm feeling happy. I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera': Mahant Dwarka Dass, lottery winner (19.01) pic.twitter.com/D36zgCbWrR — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

However, Mahant will not be getting the full amount - Rs 5 crore- of the lottery as the lottery prize will be subjected to the tax deduction. According to Assistant Lottery Director, Mahant will receive the lottery amount after the 30% tax deduction from Rs 5 crore.

"Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr. After completing the prescribed procedure, the amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax," Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director told ANI.