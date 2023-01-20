topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LOTTERY TICKETS

88-year-old man in Punjab wins Rs 5 crore lottery, was buying tickets for over 35 years

Mahant Dwaraka Dass of Punjab's Derabassi was buying lottery tickets for nearly 35-40 years.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

88-year-old man in Punjab wins Rs 5 crore lottery, was buying tickets for over 35 years

New Delhi:  After buying lottery tickets for over 35 years, an 88-year-old man's luck turned and he won Rs 5 crore in the lottery in Punjab. Mahant Dwaraka Dass of Punjab's Derabassi was buying lotteries for the past 35-40 years and finally, he got the ticket that had the winning prize. Mahant won the first prize in Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023.

After winning the 5 crore rupees in the lottery Mahant told ANI he is very happy and will distribute the prize money among his two sons and his 'Dera'. "I am feeling happy. I have been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my Dera," lottery winner Mahant Dwaraka Dass told ANI.

ALSO WATCH: Female constables fight armed robbers in Bihar, foil bank robbery

Talking to ANI Mahant's son Narender Kumar Sharma said his father gave money to his grandson to buy the lottery ticket and he won. We are happy he added.

However, Mahant will not be getting the full amount - Rs 5 crore- of the lottery as the lottery prize will be subjected to the tax deduction. According to Assistant Lottery Director, Mahant will receive the lottery amount after the 30% tax deduction from Rs 5 crore. 

"Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr. After completing the prescribed procedure, the amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax," Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director told ANI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885