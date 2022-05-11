New Delhi: Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP national president JP Nadda has tasked the party leaders to take the work done by the Narendra Modi-led dispensation to the people. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014.

The BJP chief has sent a communication to the party workers, including the state chiefs, asking them to reach out to the people and apprise them about steps taken by the government to uplift their lives, especially the poor and deprived sections of society.

The party is planning to kickstart an outreach campaign on May 30 which will culminate on June 15 as part of the "8 years: Service, good governance and poor welfare" programme.The BJP workers are asked to plan interaction with the public for 75 hours during the 15-day campaign.

The leaders have also been directed to advertise various welfare schemes of the Centre to put across social media platforms and cinema halls.Under the `Report to Nation` campaign, which Nadda will kickstart, an interaction programme would be launched with the beneficiaries of various schemes, including the Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and women.

The BJP`s youth wing will organise a `Vikas Teerth` bike rally between June 7 and 13 in various districts of the country where the Ministers will also participate.

The party`s further plans include the launch of an anthem, a website and a pocket diary detailing the government`s works done so far and achievements in various fields.

As part of the reach out programme, the MPs are asked to visit the houses of the people and report to them the works that they have done so far. Interactions with the minority communities will also be established from June 6 to 8 along with the organisation of Gareeb Kalyan Jan Sabha from June 1 to 13.

The leaders have been asked to use the hashtag #sevasushashangareebkalyan on social media while talking about the work done by the government.

During the period of 15 days, the party will hold various press conferences focussing on the steps undertaken by the government to find solutions for the problems of the Northeast, the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and other steps.

The BJP has instructed the state unit chiefs to form a three-member committee in their capitals and also at the district levels.