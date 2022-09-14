NewsIndia
9 killed, 27 injured as bus fall into a gorge at Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Nine killed, 27 others injured as bus falls into gorge in Poonch Jammu, rescue operation going on. LG announced 5 lakhs of compensation.

  • A bus plummeted down a deep valley
  • It killed nine people, 27 others were injured
  • LG Manoj Sinha while expressing the grief on the accident announced 5 lac rupees compensation

Srinagar: In the Poonch district of the Jammu region, an overloaded minibus carrying passengers crashed off the road and plummeted down a very deep valley, killing at least nine people and injuring 27 others, 11 of whom suffered critical injuries. Official sources told Zee News that the accident occurred near Barari Ballah Sawjian when the driver of the bus bearing number JK12-1419 lost control over it.

The Bus skidded off the road and rolled several hundred meters into the gorge. Soon after the accident, locals, police and the army rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. Nine people have died in the accident so far, a police official quotes.

At least 27 people were injured and were moved to a nearby hospital, the official said. The condition of eleven of them is stated to be critical and they have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for advanced treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha while expressing the grief on the accident announced 5 lac rupees compensation for the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident, LG tweeted "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured".

