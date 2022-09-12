Light, Camera, Action! Return of Bollywood in Kashmir, 150 get shooting permit

Jammu and Kashmir: Administration, as well as people associated with films, believe that it will project Kashmir in a positive way on a national and international platform and simultaneously will provide a big boost to tourism and the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. The state, which is called the heaven on Earth, used to be the favourite location for the Hindi Film Industry till the 1980s before the insurgency started. It is after 30 long years, that the Indian Film Industry is back in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government has received more than 500 applications from filmmakers across the country for granting permission to shoot in the Valley. Over 150 permissions have been allowed by the Jammu Kashmir government till now.

Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, said "The film industry in the country has had a great romance with Jammu and Kashmir, most of the films in the past were shot there. It was only for a brief period that people started going out looking for locations which were as beautiful as they could not find in the country, they had to travel abroad to go and shoot. Jammu and Kashmir provide the finest locations for film shooting and recently the LG administration took an initiative and came out with a new film policy where many incentives are being given and a single window system is being provided. We have received a great response. Several films are being shot here, almost around 150 film units and shoots are going on. Not only from Bollywood but from the south and other platforms too. This has tremendous potential and it's going to benefit tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a brand known all over the world. When we saw these locations in 1960 movies, I think today it is more beautiful and we have many other locations as well. We have added 75 untapped destinations which have tremendous beauty. I am sure these film people shooting here will open new avenues and greatly benefit tourism."

Under the new Film Policy, the Jammu and Kashmir government has put the permission system under Public Service Guarantee Act (PGSA). The JK administration must give permission to filmmakers within a stipulated time of 30 days. A single window system has also been put in place to make it easier for the producers. The filmmakers can apply for permission online.

The government is also providing these filmmakers with incentives to shoot at various locations across the Valley. The local filmmakers of the Valley are happy that Kashmir is progressing, and local artists will also get a chance to work on these projects.

Mushtaq Ali Khan's Local Filmmaker said "Being a Kashmiri Filmmaker, I am very excited to know that 150 Films have been cleared for shooting in Kashmir. Maybe at different places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Srinagar city and Dal Lake or anywhere. It's a welcome step. I am very happy and thankful to LG Manoj Sinha, who was interested in making a new film policy and keeping some benefits for the filmmakers so that more and more filmmakers come to Kashmir. It will help in so many ways like tourism etc.

"I would be interested if these crews hire local people for these projects. I appeal to these Filmmakers to consider the local artists as well. Kashmir is unparalleled. The filmmakers get great support from the locals. We want Kashmir to progress." he said.

With the Indian Film Industry returning to the Kashmir Valley, First Multiplex is being thrown open in the Kashmir Valley this month. The theatres in the Valley were shut in the early 1990s and it is after a gap of three decades that a Multiplex is opened. It seems that Kashmir is returning to its earlier charm.

Tourism in the valley has seen a boom in the last two years and now the Film industry is returning to its favourite destination as well it’s seeming that Kashmir is having a big change.