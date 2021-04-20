हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

90-95% of Indian Army vaccinated with first COVID dose, say officials

Approximately 50 to 55% of the forces have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well.

90-95% of Indian Army vaccinated with first COVID dose, say officials
File Photo

New Delhi: Top Army officials have said 90-95% of the Indian army has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the field formation being given priority during the entire campaign.

Approximately 50 to 55% of the forces have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well.

An official in the know of the development said, "no let-up was done when the country was easing up, the mandatory quarantine period was being followed".

According to data shared by the defense ministry in the Indian Parliament in the month of March, 33003 positive cases were detected in the army, 8159 in the air force, and the lowest number of 3604 cases reported in the Navy.

The army reported the death of 81 personnel, the Air force reported 36 deaths while the Navy reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as cases surged in the country amid the second wave of the covid pandemic, senior-most Army officers in every state have been asked to interact with civil counterparts to deal with the situation.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting through video conference to review the COVID situation. The meet was attended by all the Service Chiefs, CDS, All Secretaries, DRDO Chairman and DG AFMS. 

Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed COVID facilities in Delhi with 250 beds, which will be increased to 500. The organisation has been working on a war footing to set up a 450-bed hospital in Lucknow, a 750-bed hospital in Varanasi and 900-bed hospital in Ahmedabad.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 in indiaIndian ArmyCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Full lockdown likely in Maharashtra from Wednesday 8pm, CM Uddhav Thackeray to make announcement

Must Watch

PT1M19S

UP: COVID infected employee to get paid leave of 28 days, certificate to be shown on recovery