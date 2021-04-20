90-95% of Indian Army vaccinated with first COVID dose, say officials

New Delhi: Top Army officials have said 90-95% of the Indian army has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the field formation being given priority during the entire campaign.

Approximately 50 to 55% of the forces have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well.

An official in the know of the development said, "no let-up was done when the country was easing up, the mandatory quarantine period was being followed".

According to data shared by the defense ministry in the Indian Parliament in the month of March, 33003 positive cases were detected in the army, 8159 in the air force, and the lowest number of 3604 cases reported in the Navy.

The army reported the death of 81 personnel, the Air force reported 36 deaths while the Navy reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as cases surged in the country amid the second wave of the covid pandemic, senior-most Army officers in every state have been asked to interact with civil counterparts to deal with the situation.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting through video conference to review the COVID situation. The meet was attended by all the Service Chiefs, CDS, All Secretaries, DRDO Chairman and DG AFMS.

Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed COVID facilities in Delhi with 250 beds, which will be increased to 500. The organisation has been working on a war footing to set up a 450-bed hospital in Lucknow, a 750-bed hospital in Varanasi and 900-bed hospital in Ahmedabad.

Live TV