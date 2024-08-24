Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

90 Per Cent People Sitting Out Of System; No SC, ST, Tribals Among Industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi today reiterated his demand for a caste census while claiming that the industrialists in the country lack representation from the SC, ST and tribal communities. He also said that 90 per cent of the people are sitting out of the system and thus the caste census is needed to give them their due rights. 

Addressing Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi said, "90% of the people are not a part of the system. They have the required skill, talent but they are not connected with the system. That's why we are demanding a caste census."

The Leader of the opposition said, "We want the list of different communities. For us caste census is not just a census, it is a foundation for policy making...Just conducting a caste census is not enough, it is also important to understand how the wealth is being distributed...It is also important to find out how much the participation of OBCs, Dalits, workers in the bureaucracy, judiciary, media?"

Rahul Gandhi further said that the Congress government would conduct a caste census and the 50 per cent cap on the reservation would be removed. He said that the Congress government would carry out the caste census even at the cost of a political loss. "First, we should have the data before us regarding the participation of different castes in various institutions...Talks of reservation are always held but they never get a chance. Lateral entry ho jati hai, main aapko guarantee de raha hun lateral entry mein 90% wala aapko koi nahi milega," said Gandhi.

