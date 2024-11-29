90-Year-Old Gujarat Man Loses His Life Savings Of Rs 1 Crore To Digital Arrest Scammers

Digital Arrests In India: A shocking case surfaced in Gujarat’s Surat where a 90-year-old man lost his entire life savings of over ₹ 1 crore to fraudsters. The fraudsters posed as CBI officers and placed him under 'digital arrest' for 15 days. According to an NDTV report, they claimed that drugs were found in a parcel that was couriered in his name from Mumbai to China.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the racket, according to the Surat Crime Branch. As per the news report, the racket was operated in collaboration with a gang in China. The mastermind, however, is yet to be traced. Parth Gopani, the main accused, is suspected to be in Cambodia.

Briefing about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhavesh Rozia said the senior citizen traded in the stock market. He had received a WhatsApp call from one of the scamsters, who identified himself as a CBI officer, the NDTV report stated. The conmen claimed that 400 grams of MD drugs were found in a parcel that was reportedly couriered in the senior citizen's name from Mumbai to China, the senior official further said.

The accused in the case further claimed that the bank account details of the man revealed that he was indulging in money laundering and threatened to register a case and arrest him and his family. According to the DCP, the elderly man was placed under 'digital arrest' for 15 days on the pretext of interrogation. He was asked about transactions carried out through his bank account.

The accused transferred ₹ 1,15,00,000 from the man's account. After getting the information about the incident, the family of the victim approached the Surat Cyber Cell and filed a complaint on October 29, as per the NDTV report.

Police said five people have been arrested, but a search is on for mastermind Gopani. The officials have also released a sketch of Gopani. According to the police, 46 debit cards of various banks, 23 bank cheque books, one vehicle, rubber stamps of four different firms, nine mobile phones, and 28 SIM cards were recovered from the arrested men.

The persons who were arrested in the case were idnetified as Ramesh Surana, Umesh Jinjala, Naresh Surana, Rajesh Deora and Gaurang Rakholiya. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had recently warned about a widespread cyber scam targeting individuals. The government stated that the scam involved fraudulent letters threatening people with 'digital arrest' unless they comply with the scammers' demands.

Last month, PM Modi opened up and spoke in detail about digital arrest saying that there is no such system in the law. While speaking during 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister dubbed digital arrest a 'fraud and deceit'. He said that those who are involved in it are enemies of the society.

The Prime Minister further stated that various investigative agencies are working in collaboration with the state governments to deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest.