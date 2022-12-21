Dare not sell TOBACCO outside schools: Strict order issued by education department HERE

Tobacco will no longer be sold outside schools in Chandigarh. In fact, on December 18, the issue of selling tobacco outside schools was raised in the assembly. After that, the education department of Chandigarh administration issued strict orders. The Education Secretary has given strict instructions that tobacco products should not be sold within 100 meters of schools in Chandigarh. These orders have been issued to the principals of all government and private schools.

In the issued orders, the Education Secretary said that random checking should be done around the schools. This information should also be shared with the Chandigarh Police so that the cooperation of the police can be taken. It is to be noted that in the assembly, the social worker Amit Sharma, wrote a letter to the Education Secretary and demanded action in this matter. It is to be mentioned that there are a total of 113 government schools in Chandigarh and 43 of them are senior secondary schools. There are 54 high schools and 12 middle schools. Apart from this, there are 4 primary schools.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: School timings changed in Ghaziabad due to intense cold, fog; bus schedule also changed in Noida - CHECK

On the other hand, for the past three days, people have been deprived of the rays of the sun due to the early morning fog. Today, due to fog and cold wind, the temperature has also dropped. Due to the cold, the school and office timings for children have been changed to 10 am by the government. The fog also stopped the speed of vehicles, but the three days of cold has left people shivering and people have been forced to stay indoors as the market also looks deserted and the business of the shopkeepers has also been affected by the cold.