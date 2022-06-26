Babul Supriyo and Arjun Singh, with the two MPs from Bengal switching sides, the BJP's strength in the Lok Sabha had slightly reduced. In the by-election results on Sunday, the BJP won two seats in Uttar Pradesh that were won by the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the last Lok Sabha elections. The BJP took over the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. As a result, Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh has returned the number of MPs that were reduced as two MPs from Bengal had left the party. The BJP held 62 of the 80 seats in the state. It increased to 64. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, fell from five to three.

The BJP had won a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi sat for the second time in the prime minister's seat with 303 MPs. But recently, that number has dropped to 301. Babul Supriyo resigned from the post of Asansol MP and joined the Trinamool. Just as he later became an MLA from Ballygunge, Trinamool's Shatrughan Sinha became an MP from Asansol. Arjun Singh of Barrackpore is still a BJP MP but has returned to the Trinamool. The wound was healed on Sunday. The BJP's strength in the Lok Sabha became 304 when Arjun was still a BJP MP. Although the wounds of the total number of MPs in the country have been healed, the saffron camp is yet to deal with the setback suffered by the BJP in Bengal.

The victories in Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh are also significant for the BJP for other reasons. In 2009, BJP's Ramakant Yadav won but Akhilesh snatched it away. Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav has also won from this seat in the past. Akhilesh quit as an MP after winning the last assembly elections. The leader of the opposition won from Karhal seat, paving why for a by-election in Azamgarh. Star candidate Dineshlal Yadav 'Nirahua' won on a BJP ticket.

On the other hand, the bypoll to Rampur seat was also a challenge for the BJP. While the BJP won the seat in 1991, 1998 and 2014, SP's Azam Khan won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He became an MLA from Rampur constituency in the 2022 assembly elections, and hence, the Lok Sabha seat fell vacant. But he couldn't hold on to it. BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won by over 42,000 votes.