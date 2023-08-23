A Billion Prayers For Chandrayaan-3 As India Seeks Historic Moon Landing, ISRO Doing Last Minute Checks For Mission Success

NEW DELHI: Billions of heartfelt prayers are being offered by people all over India, as the nation holds its breath for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic moon landing. The anticipated event has united the country in hope and anticipation. Scheduled for Wednesday, the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 is primed to initiate its lunar descent at 5:45 PM, with touchdown expected at 6:04 PM. Throughout the nation, the atmosphere is charged with a blend of fervent devotion and scientific enthusiasm.

In a display of unwavering support, students have converged in schools, faithful individuals in places of worship, and diligent scientists in laboratories, all working meticulously to ensure Chandrayaan-3's gentle touch on the moon's southern pole.

Should Chandrayaan-3 triumph in this endeavour, it will mark India's conquest of a remarkable technological feat, becoming the fourth nation, following the US, China, and the former Soviet Union, to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The targeted landing area is the moon's southern polar region, scheduled for 6:04 pm.



From temples to dargahs, a nationwide chorus of prayers has risen, resonating with hopes for Chandrayaan-3's triumph. Meanwhile, in educational institutions, from schools to colleges, students eagerly monitor the live broadcast of the mission's progress, captivated by the unfolding events.

In the capital city, government school students have joined hands to commemorate ISRO's accomplishments and Chandrayaan-3's journey, while at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidalaya-Rajouri Garden, young hearts and their teachers engage in a collective prayer session.

In Mandoli, the Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat Madrassa witnesses the participation of nearly 150 girl students in a special prayer assembly. Houses of worship across faiths—temples, mosques, and gurudwaras—resound with offerings and supplications for the triumph of the moon mission.

Across the country, students remain rapt before screens and large televisions stationed within their educational institutions, streaming the Chandrayaan-3's progress. The event's coverage spans various platforms, including ISRO's website, YouTube channel, Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

ISRO, keen on widespread participation, had encouraged educational institutions to propagate the event among students and staff, facilitating live streaming. The Ministry of Education has extended the appeal to universities and higher education centres, including prestigious institutes like IITs and IIMs, urging them to telecast the mission live.

Students bring their enthusiasm to life through posters, placards, and even painted spacecraft designs on their faces. In Odisha, priests assemble at the Lord Jagannath Temple, illuminating "diyas" in the quest for divine blessings to grace the lunar mission's success. Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher, underlines the importance of Lord Jagannath's blessings for India's lunar ambitions.

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, a Vedic mathematics expert, invokes the wisdom of ancient texts, suggesting a symbiotic relationship between contemporary space science and the wisdom of the "puranas."

While rituals unfold in temples, the offering of "chadar" in dargahs, such as those in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, captures the inclusive essence of the nation's prayers. Urban neighbourhoods set up projectors, beaming the mission's progress for all to witness.

ISRO affirms its readiness to execute the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), poised to touch down on the lunar terrain. The LM, having arrived at its designated point around 5:44 pm, activates its engines for the descent upon receiving the ALS command. The mission's progress is carefully confirmed through sequential command executions.

Pending a thorough parameter check and the decision to land, ISRO is prepared to upload essential commands from its Indian Deep Space Network facility hours before the designated touchdown time. Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-2, embarks on its journey with the goals of showcasing safe and gentle lunar landing, facilitating moon roving, and conducting on-site scientific experiments.

Recalling Chandrayaan-2's setbacks, including the Vikram lander's unfortunate crash on September 7, 2019, during its moon phase, Chandrayaan-3 emerges as a determined follow-up mission, brimming with potential.

Launched on July 14 via the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, valued at Rs 600 crore, embarked on a 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole. In a poignant juxtaposition, Chandrayaan-3's soft landing attempt follows the recent mishap of Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft, which met a tragic end due to unexpected complications.

As the nation watches, prays, and hopes, the stage is set for a watershed moment in India's space exploration journey.