A friend in need is a friend INDEED: Sonia Gandhi remembers THIS leader amid Rajasthan political crisis

The Congress party is facing difficulties ahead of the elections for the post of Party President. After the rebellion of MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot in the Rajasthan Congress, a new crisis arose in front of the party. In this difficult time, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has remembered troubleshooter AK Antony. AK Antony, who has retired from politics, was summoned by the high command on Tuesday. People aware of the development said the senior leader would leave for Delhi from Kerala this evening.

He will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tonight. Antony, the 81-year-old former Defense Minister and Chief Minister, returned to the state in March this year after saying goodbye to electoral politics and Parliament. Antony is one of the tallest leaders of the party. Due to his clean image, other party leaders also respect him a lot.

MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had threatened to collectively resign if Sachin Pilot was made the Chief Minister. Both party observers, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, will submit their written reports to party president Sonia Gandhi regarding the crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress. Sources say that on the basis of this report, action can be taken against some leaders believed to be loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for 'indiscipline'.

This entire development in Rajasthan has put a question mark on Gehlot contesting for the post of Congress President. Now there is speculation about Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Kharge, Kumari Selja and a few other names. However, Kamal Nath said that he is not interested in the post of president.