trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718431
NewsIndia
VIKSIT BHARAT

'A Great Example Of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat': PM Modi After Launching Rs 1330 Crore Projects In Goa

Addressing the issue of fearmongering in politics, PM Modi applauded Goans for repeatedly rebuffing parties that propagate falsehoods and instil fear, emphasizing their commitment to progress and unity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'A Great Example Of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat': PM Modi After Launching Rs 1330 Crore Projects In Goa

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Goa as a shining example of unity in diversity, hailing it as an epitome of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat." Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' program, PM Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to inclusive development with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Despite its small size, Goa boasts rich social diversity where people of various communities and faiths coexist harmoniously for generations. PM Modi commended the state's inclusive spirit, particularly highlighting the peaceful cohabitation of the Christian community with others. "The manner in which the Christian community and people of other faiths live in harmony in Goa, it is a wonderful example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat," the PM said while speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme. 

PM Modi praised Goa's achievement of 100% saturation in numerous central government schemes, underscoring how such accomplishments foster inclusivity and ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

 

 

Rejecting Politics of Fear

Addressing the issue of fearmongering in politics, PM Modi applauded Goans for repeatedly rebuffing parties that propagate falsehoods and instil fear, emphasizing their commitment to progress and unity. "In terms of area and population, Goa is small but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here people of various communities and different faiths live together. They have lived together for generations. So, when these people of Goa elect BJP again and again, its message goes across the nation. BJP's mantra is of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. A few parties in the country have always tried to do the politics of creating fear and lies among the people. But Goa has given a befitting reply to such parties again and again," the PM said.

Goa's Contribution to the Nation

Highlighting Goa's unwavering dedication to national development, PM Modi pointed to landmarks like the historic Lohia Maidan as testament to the state's fervent commitment to serving the nation.

Inauguration of Key Projects

During the event, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1330 crore, encompassing diverse sectors crucial for Goa's development.

National Institute of Technology Goa: Inauguration of the permanent campus aimed at providing comprehensive facilities for students, faculty, and staff.

National Institute of Watersports: Dedication of a new campus offering tailored courses to promote watersports and water rescue activities.

Integrated Waste Management Facility: Inauguration of a facility designed for scientific waste treatment, featuring a solar power plant for sustainable energy generation.

Passenger Ropeway and Tourism Activities: Laying the foundation stone for a ropeway connecting Panaji and Reis Magos, along with associated tourism initiatives.

100 MLD Water Treatment Plant: Laying the foundation stone for the construction of a water treatment plant in South Goa.

Rozgar Mela and Welfare Scheme Distribution: Distribution of appointment orders to government recruits and sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, empowering individuals and fostering employment opportunities.

The launch of these projects reflects a significant step towards Goa's continued progress and prosperity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?