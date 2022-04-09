Kolkata: Bizarre images of local train travels keep surfacing in India often. Recently, the image of a horse standing inside a crowded local train in West Bengal went viral. As per news reports, the photo was taken on a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train. The Eastern Railways had ordered a probe after videos and photos of the incident went viral.

While Zee News could not independently fact check the photo , according to a report in Hindu, the horse's owner was arrested by the Railway Police on Friday.

Incidents of small cattle travelling on local trains are not unusual in India but the presence of a big horse took netizens by surprise. It is believed that the owner was returning with his horse after taking part in a race in Baruipur in Bengal's South 24 Parganas. News reports also say that co-passengers were unhappy and had protested against the presence of the horse in the train. But the owner didn't pay heed to protests and went ahead with their travel.

Eklavya Chakraborty, the chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway, told the Hindu that a case has been registered "under sections 145, 146 and 151 of The Railway Act." “No animal can be carried in this way in a passenger train. Animals can be moved from one place to another in a wagon, in compliance of certain rules. Cats and dogs can be taken on a passenger train, but only in AC first class,” he was quoted by the Hindu.

