A Literary Soiree In The Heart Of Meghalaya: Shillong Book Fair Being Organized By NBT-India

National Book Trust, India is organizing the Shillong Book Fair from 27 September - 03 October 2023 at the State Central Library, Secretariat Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya in collaboration with Department of Arts & Culture and Education Department, Government of Meghalaya.

The Shillong Book Festival will be inaugurated by Shri Paul Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Arts and Culture Minister, Govt. of Meghalaya and Shri Rakkam A. Sangma, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of Meghalaya on 27 September 2023.

Addressing the Press Conference held today at Shillong Press Club, Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India said the Shillong Book Fair is a celebration of literature, with a diverse range of content made available in one place. Daily activities like workshops for children, literary sessions, book discussions, author talks and cultural evenings will ensure the fair provides an inclusive platform for exchange of ideas and nurturing a culture of book reading.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Pravin Bakshi, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary Education, Govt. Of Meghalaya said that the Shillong Book Fair has something for book lovers of all age groups, and at the same time is very youth and child centric its appeal with its offering of activities, sessions, workshops, performances and content specially curated for them.

The week-long Shillong Book Fair is a tribute to Meghalaya’s rich literary and cultural heritage, often referred to as the "Abode of Clouds.” The fair will showcase a diverse collection of books by some of the best publishers of the country, including the works of local authors and regional literature spanning various genres. Book lovers will have the opportunity to explore books that mirror the vibrant cultural fabric of Meghalaya and the North-East. Throughout the fair, engaging sessions, book launches, and discussions will provide a platform for readers to interact with their literary idols. To kindle the flames of imagination, interactive storytelling sessions and creative workshops will be conducted for children during the fair, nurturing the next generation of readers and wordsmiths. In addition to literary treasures, Shillong Book Fair will also host cultural performances, creating an ambiance of vibrancy and cultural richness.

NBT-India’s Shillong Book Fair 2023 aspires to cultivate a thriving literary community, celebrating the magic of books amidst the captivating landscape of Meghalaya. The Fair offers an unparalleled opportunity for bibliophiles to immerse themselves in the world of literature.

Join us for Shillong Book Fair from 27 September to 03 October 2023, 10 am and 6 pm at the State Central Library, Secretariat Hills, Shillong. Entry is free for all. And 10% discount on the purchase of books as well!

National Book Trust, India

Public Relations Department, prnbtindia@gmail.com